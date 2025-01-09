Thomas Harper News: Makes 26 stops in rookie year

Harper racked up 26 tackles (13 solo), including 0.5 sacks, across 15 regular-season appearances with the Raiders in 2024. He also had two passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Harper played mostly on special teams to begin his rookie campaign, but after the Raiders' bye in Week 10 he handled a consistent depth role on defense. With two years remaining on his contract with the team, Harper will spend the offseason working to continue his development.