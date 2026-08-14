Thomas Harper News: Suits up Thursday
Harper produced three solo tackles in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bengals.
Harper logged 39 defensive snaps and 12 special-teams snaps in the contest. The free safety played 56 percent of the defensive snaps for the Lions. Harper's ability to consistently take down the ball carrier solo may earn him more snaps in subsequent preseason games, such as in next Saturday's showdown with the Commanders.
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