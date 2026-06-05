Thomas Incoom headshot

Thomas Incoom Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Incoom underwent surgery on his shoulder Thursday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

The nature of Incoom's operation isn't clear, so it remains to be seen what his recovery timeline looks like ahead of training camp next month. The 27-year-old linebacker appeared in all 17 regular-season contests last season, recording 17 tackles (nine solo) while seeing the vast majority of his playing time on special teams.

Thomas Incoom
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Incoom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Incoom See More
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
67 days ago