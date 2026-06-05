Thomas Incoom Injury: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Incoom underwent surgery on his shoulder Thursday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
The nature of Incoom's operation isn't clear, so it remains to be seen what his recovery timeline looks like ahead of training camp next month. The 27-year-old linebacker appeared in all 17 regular-season contests last season, recording 17 tackles (nine solo) while seeing the vast majority of his playing time on special teams.
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