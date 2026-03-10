Thomas Incoom News: Returning to Carolina
Incoom re-signed with the Panthers on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Although Incoom played just 25 defensive snaps across the Panthers' 17 regular-season games in 2025, he led the team with 16 total tackles on special teams. Following his new deal, the Central Michigan product is expected to remain one of Carolina's most impactful special-teamers during the 2026 season.
