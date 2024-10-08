Thomas Incoom News: Signed to active roster

The Panthers signed Incoom from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Incoom joined the Panthers' practice squad after he was waived by the Broncos at the end of training camp. He was elevated to the active roster for Week 3 and 4, and over that span he registered three solo tackles while splitting his time between defense and special teams. Incoom gives the Panthers some depth at linebacker following the loss of Shaq Thompson, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during Carolina's Week 4 loss to Cincinnati.