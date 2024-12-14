Thomas Odukoya News: Elevated again for Week 15

The Titans elevated Odukoya from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Odukoya began the campaign on Tennessee's active roster but was regularly a gameday inactive. He was waived in early November and subsequently signed with the team's practice squad. Odukoya got his first elevation last week and played seven special-teams snap against Jacksonville. With four healthy tight ends ahead of him on the Titans' roster, Odukoya will likely be limited to special teams again Sunday.