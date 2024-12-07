Thomas Odukoya News: Elevated by Titans for Week 14

The Titans elevated Odukoya from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Odukoya was waived by the Titans on Nov. 2 after being a healthy scratch for most of the regular season, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. If he's active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Odukoya would likely be limited to special teams as he is buried on the Titans' depth chart for tight ends.