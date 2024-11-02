Fantasy Football
Thomas Odukoya

Thomas Odukoya News: Let go by Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

The Titans waived Odukoya on Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Odukoya has been a healthy scratch for most of the regular season, and in his lone outing in Week 7 against the Bills, he played 19 snaps on special teams. Assuming he clears waivers, Odukoya could stick around in Tennessee on the practice squad or explore his options elsewhere.

Thomas Odukoya
 Free Agent
