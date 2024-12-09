Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Odukoya headshot

Thomas Odukoya News: Returns to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Odukoya reverted to the Titans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Odukoya was active for Sunday's 10-6 loss to Jacksonville, failing to record any stats while playing eight snaps on special teams. The tight end can be elevated to the active roster two more times this season before he'd have to be officially be signed.

Thomas Odukoya
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now