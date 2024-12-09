Thomas Odukoya News: Returns to practice squad
Odukoya reverted to the Titans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Odukoya was active for Sunday's 10-6 loss to Jacksonville, failing to record any stats while playing eight snaps on special teams. The tight end can be elevated to the active roster two more times this season before he'd have to be officially be signed.
Thomas Odukoya
Free Agent
