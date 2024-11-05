Fantasy Football
Thomas Odukoya headshot

Thomas Odukoya News: Sticking with Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Odukoya signed with Tennessee's practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Odukoya was waived by the Titans from the active roster Saturday, but he will stick around in Tennessee on the practice squad. His lone regular-season appearance came in Week 7 against the Bills, during which he played 19 snaps on special teams.

Thomas Odukoya
 Free Agent
