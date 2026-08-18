Thomas Odukoya headshot

Thomas Odukoya News: Works out with Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Colts worked out Odukoya (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Odukoya finished the 2025 season on the Patriots' injured reserve list, but he now seems to be back in football shape. His last regular-season action was with the Titans in 2024, when over three games, he played 36 total snaps, 35 of which were on special teams.

Thomas Odukoya
 Free Agent
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