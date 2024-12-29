Tim Boyle News: Emergency QB Sunday

Boyle (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The third quarterback would need starter Drew Lock and backup Tommy DeVito to get injured, sick or ejected to be able to enter the contest. Boyle has appeared in one game since signing with the Giants in November, and that came when Lock was out with an injury and DeVito had to exit due to a concussion.