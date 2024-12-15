Tim Boyle News: Fills in following DeVito exit

Boyle entered Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Ravens on Sunday with 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter for Tommy DeVito (concussion) and completed 12 of 24 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed once for minus-1 yard.

Boyle took a knee on his first play from scrimmage to end the first half and then played the entirety of last quarters. Considering the circumstances, Boyle was serviceable, throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers in the fourth quarter along the way. The journeyman signal-caller could conceivably be called on to start a Week 16 road matchup against the Falcons if both DeVito and Drew Lock (heel) are unavailable.