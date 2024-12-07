Fantasy Football
Tim Boyle

Tim Boyle News: Let go by Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

The Giants waived Boyle on Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Boyle was signed to the Giants' 53-man roster Nov. 23 to serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock. Assuming he clears waivers, Boyle will look to catch on with a team in need of a practice squad quarterback, though he could opt to remain with the Giants.

Tim Boyle
 Free Agent

