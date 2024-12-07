Tim Boyle News: Let go by Big Blue

The Giants waived Boyle on Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Boyle was signed to the Giants' 53-man roster Nov. 23 to serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock. Assuming he clears waivers, Boyle will look to catch on with a team in need of a practice squad quarterback, though he could opt to remain with the Giants.