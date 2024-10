The Dolphins cut Boyle on Saturday.

Boyle could be a candidate to resurface on Miami's practice squad, but with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) now off IR, the Dolphins don't intend to roster three quarterbacks. Tyler Huntley (shoulder) has shifted to IR, meanwhile, leaving Skylar Thompson positioned to work as Tagovailoa's backup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, assuming the franchise QB is indeed cleared to return to action.