Tim Boyle News: Logs three appearances in 2024

Boyle completed 27 of 50 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing three times for nine yards over three games (two with Miami and one with the Giants) during the regular season.

All three of Boyle's appearances came as a backup -- he replaced Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley in separate games while with Miami, then stepped in for Tommy DeVito in Week 15 as a member of the Giants. That's reflective of his role throughout his career, as Boyle has started just five times in 23 NFL regular-season games. Boyle will be an unrestricted free agent when the campaign comes to a close, and he's likely to work as either a backup or a practice-squad member in an NFL organization next season.