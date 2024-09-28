Tim Boyle News: Newly minted backup

Boyle is set to be the backup to newly announced starter Tyler Huntley ahead of Monday's primetime matchup against the Titans, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Boyle didn't do much in replacement of the injured Skylar Thompson (rib) during the Week 3 loss to the Seahawks, completing seven of his 13 passes for 79 yards over effectively two quarters, but the decision to have Boyle back up Huntley seems far more of an indictment of the play of Thompson than any confidence in Boyle.