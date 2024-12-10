Tim Boyle News: Re-signs to practice squad

Boyle signed to the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Boyle signed to the Giants' practice squad in November before moving up to the active roster to serve as the third quarterback behind Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock. Boyle was waived on Saturday ahead of New York's 14-11 loss to the Saints on Sunday, but Lock needed X-rays for an undisclosed injury after the defeat. New York coach Brian Daboll said Lock would remain the starter if he's healthy enough to go next Sunday against the Ravens, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record.