Tim Boyle News: Signed from practice squad

Boyle has been signed from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Boyle signed to the Giants' practice squad Tuesday and this move suggests he'll operate as the team's emergency quarterback Sunday behind Drew Lock (heel/left elbow) and Tommy DeVito. Boyle could be promoted to a backup role in case Lock is unable to go Sunday, but he'd need an injury to DeVito to have a shot at seeing the field against Baltimore.