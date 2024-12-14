Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Boyle headshot

Tim Boyle News: Signed from practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Boyle has been signed from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Boyle signed to the Giants' practice squad Tuesday and this move suggests he'll operate as the team's emergency quarterback Sunday behind Drew Lock (heel/left elbow) and Tommy DeVito. Boyle could be promoted to a backup role in case Lock is unable to go Sunday, but he'd need an injury to DeVito to have a shot at seeing the field against Baltimore.

Tim Boyle
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now