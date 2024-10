The Dolphins signed Boyle from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Boyle has served as the Dolphins' backup quarterback to Tyler Huntley while Skylar Thompson has been sidelined due to a rib injury. Thompson was a full participant in all three practices coming out of the bye, but if he cannot suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts, Boyle will presumably be the No. 2 quarterback behind Huntley.