Tim Boyle headshot

Tim Boyle News: Signs with G-Men

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

The Giants signed Boyle to their practice squad Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

It appears the Giants are doing everything they can to avoid playing Daniel Jones again this season, even in an emergency, Stapleton believes. Since announcing Jones' benching on Monday, the Giants have signed Tommy DeVito to be the starter the remainder of the season and Boyle to the practice squad. Drew Lock is expected to serve as DeVito's backup, and Jones will likely be inactive on game days. Jones has essentially become the team's QB4.

