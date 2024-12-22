Tim Boyle News: Working as emergency QB vs. ATL

Boyle (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday matchup against the Falcons and will serve as New York's emergency third quarterback, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Boyle was active for last Sunday's loss to Baltimore and played all of the second half due to Tommy DeVito exiting with a concussion. However, Boyle has since cleared the NFL's five-step protocol, and Drew Lock is returning to start after missing last Sunday due to injury, so Boyle will be pushed back to the emergency QB role. He'll be able to enter Sunday's game only if both Lock and DeVito are unable to play due to injury, illness or ejection.