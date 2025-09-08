Jones caught on with the Vikings' practice squad after being cut from the initial 53-man roster at the conclusion of training camp, but the fourth-year wideout will suit up for Monday's regular-season opener. He played all 17 regular-season games in each of the past three years as a member of the Jaguars and split his snaps between offense and special teams. Jones will likely be limited to special-teams coverage but could see some offensive snaps should the Vikings wide receiver corps suffer an injury.