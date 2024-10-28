Tim Jones News: Secures 20-yard reception

Jones caught one of two targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 30-27 loss to Green Bay.

Jones played a season-high 27 offensive snaps as the Jags' receiving corps was ravaged by injuries during Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old was targeted for the first time this season and should be more involved going forward with Christian Kirk (collarbone) out for the year. Jones could vault further up the depth chart in the short term since Brian Thomas (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) are also banged up.