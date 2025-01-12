Tim Jones News: Uninvolved in finale

Jones didn't receive a target and played 11 offensive snaps during Jacksonville's Week 18 loss to Indianapolis.

The 26-year-old was sparingly involved in the Jaguars' offense throughout the season, and that went unchanged in the season finale. Jones caught three of five targets for 41 yards while playing in all 17 games. He's heading into 2025 as a restricted free agent, but he likely won't be a significant factor even if he sticks around Jacksonville.