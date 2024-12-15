Tim Patrick News: Finds paydirt again in Week 15

Patrick caught four of eight targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Bills.

Patrick found the end zone for a second week in a row, reeling in a 12-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He has now caught 19 of 26 targets for 202 yards and three touchdowns over the team's last five games. Patrick has certainly settled into a consistent role as Detroit's No. 3 wide receiver down the stretch in 2024.