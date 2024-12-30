Tim Patrick News: No targets in Week 17

Patrick did not garner a target while reeling in a two-point conversion in Monday night's 40-34 win over the 49ers.

Patrick went without a catch for the second week in a row, though he did secure a two-point conversion on a pass from Jared Goff early in the third quarter. After compiling 19 receptions for 202 yards and three touchdowns over a five game stretch in November and December, Patrick has seen his production nearly vanish as the Lions have launched into the stretch run of the regular season. He remains their No. 3 wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, but he is clearly not a major cog in Detroit's impressive offense.