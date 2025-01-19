Tim Patrick News: One catch in loss

Patrick caught one of four targets for 22 yards in Saturday's 45-31 NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Commanders.

Patrick garnered his highest amount of targets since Week 15, but he failed to have much of an impact against Washington. The wide receiver signed with the Lions in late September, appearing in 16 regular-season contests as well as Saturday's playoff loss. Patrick will enter the offseason as a free agent and it's unclear if he'll be back in Detroit next season.