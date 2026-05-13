Tim Patrick News: Signed by Jets
The Jets have agreed to terms with Patrick, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
In 16 regular-season games with the Jaguars in 2025, the 32-year-old caught 15 of his 24 targets for 187 yards and three touchdowns. With the Jets, Patrick will add veteran presence to his new team's wide receiver room, while bringing inside-outside flexibility to the table. As things stand, Patrick figures to compete for rotational WR snaps behind Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper.
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