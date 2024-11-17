Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tim Patrick headshot

Tim Patrick News: Three catches in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Patrick caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars.

Patrick's three catches were his highest total since Week 6 versus Dallas while the four targets matched a season high for the 30-year-old. The wide receiver has carved out a spot as Detroit's No. 3 option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, but opportunities are few and far between. On the season, Patrick has caught 15 of 19 targets for 203 yards over nine games.

Tim Patrick
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now