Tim Patrick News: Three catches in blowout win

Patrick caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 52-6 win over the Jaguars.

Patrick's three catches were his highest total since Week 6 versus Dallas while the four targets matched a season high for the 30-year-old. The wide receiver has carved out a spot as Detroit's No. 3 option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, but opportunities are few and far between. On the season, Patrick has caught 15 of 19 targets for 203 yards over nine games.