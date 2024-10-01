Fantasy Football
Tim Patrick News: Two catches in Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 2:23pm

Patrick caught both of his targets for 54 yards in Monday's 42-29 win over the Seahawks.

Patrick was officially signed off the practice squad last week, and he made the most of his limited opportunities in Week 4. He reeled in a 23-yard catch in the third quarter and then had a 29-yard reception in the fourth. Patrick's upside remains limited behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams at wide receiver, but he has now compiled five catches on seven targets for 72 yards in three games this season.

