Tim Patrick News: Two catches in Week 4

Patrick caught both of his targets for 54 yards in Monday's 42-29 win over the Seahawks.

Patrick was officially signed off the practice squad last week, and he made the most of his limited opportunities in Week 4. He reeled in a 23-yard catch in the third quarter and then had a 29-yard reception in the fourth. Patrick's upside remains limited behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams at wide receiver, but he has now compiled five catches on seven targets for 72 yards in three games this season.