Tim Patrick News: Two catches Thursday
Patrick caught two of three targets for 48 yards in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Bears.
Patrick was able to record multiple receptions for the third game in a row, most notably notching a 30-yard catch in the second quarter. The wide receiver has now compiled nine catches for 129 yards over the last three contests while operating as the team's No. 3 option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
