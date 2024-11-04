Tim Patrick News: Two receptions in Week 9

Patrick caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-14 win over the Packers.

Patrick was on the field for a season-high 42 offensive snaps in Week 9, but his production was limited. The wide receiver was unable to capitalize on Jameson Williams (suspension) being unavailable for two contests, catching just two of three targets over the last two weeks. With Williams set to return in Week 10 against the Texans, Patrick's window in which to make a fantasy impact has likely closed.