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Tim Settle Injury: Could return to practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Settle is testing his strained calf Wednesday to see if he can be cleared to return to practice Thursday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Settle has been sidelined for about a week due to the calf issue, but it seems like there's a chance he could get back into action soon. For now, whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason contest at Detroit is still up in the air.

Tim Settle
Washington Commanders
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