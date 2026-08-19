Tim Settle Injury: Could return to practice Thursday
Settle is testing his strained calf Wednesday to see if he can be cleared to return to practice Thursday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.
Settle has been sidelined for about a week due to the calf issue, but it seems like there's a chance he could get back into action soon. For now, whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason contest at Detroit is still up in the air.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Settle See More
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value142 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and UsageOctober 28, 2024
-
Team Previews
2024 Buffalo Bills Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and MoreJuly 24, 2024
-
NFL Free Agency
NFL Free Agency: Thursday Trade-athonMarch 14, 2024
-
Injury Analysis
Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Kittle Cleared, Herbert Questionable, Bills Defense DepletedSeptember 23, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Settle See More