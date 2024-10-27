Tim Settle Injury: Dealing with calf injury

Settle injured his calf in Sunday's Week 8 matchup against Indianapolis and is questionable to return.

Settle had a good game going prior to getting hurt, notching a team-high three tackles, including 1.0 sacks. The defensive tackle has maintained a steady workload throughout the campaign, logging over half of the Texans' defensive snaps every week since Week 3. Kurt Hinish could be called upon to absorb Settle's snaps if the latter isn't able to return following halftime.