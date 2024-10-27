Fantasy Football
Tim Settle headshot

Tim Settle Injury: Dealing with calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 11:49am

Settle injured his calf in Sunday's Week 8 matchup against Indianapolis and is questionable to return.

Settle had a good game going prior to getting hurt, notching a team-high three tackles, including 1.0 sacks. The defensive tackle has maintained a steady workload throughout the campaign, logging over half of the Texans' defensive snaps every week since Week 3. Kurt Hinish could be called upon to absorb Settle's snaps if the latter isn't able to return following halftime.

Tim Settle
Houston Texans
