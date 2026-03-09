Tim Settle headshot

Tim Settle Injury: Reuniting with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Settle and the Commanders agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $25.5 million Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Settle will reunite with Washington, where he spent the first four years of his NFL career with after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Virginia Tech product spent the last two years in Houston and enjoyed a productive 2024 campaign, but his 2025 season was cut short in early December by a foot injury that required season-ending surgery. Settle will join Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw on the Commanders' defensive line while flanked by edge rushers Odafe Oweh and Dorance Armstrong (knee).

Tim Settle
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Settle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Settle See More
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 8 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
October 28, 2024
2024 Buffalo Bills Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL
2024 Buffalo Bills Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Author Image
Dave McKay
July 24, 2024
NFL Free Agency: Thursday Trade-athon
NFL
NFL Free Agency: Thursday Trade-athon
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
March 14, 2024
Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Kittle Cleared, Herbert Questionable, Bills Defense Depleted
NFL
Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Kittle Cleared, Herbert Questionable, Bills Defense Depleted
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
September 23, 2022
2022 Buffalo Bills Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL
2022 Buffalo Bills Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Author Image
Dave McKay
July 18, 2022