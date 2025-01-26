Tim Settle News: Career year in 2024

Settle finished the 2024 regular season with 31 total tackles (24 solo), including 5.0 sacks, while also adding a fumble recovery across 17 games.

Settle signed a two-year contract with the Texans in March, which turned out to be a good deal for Houston. The defensive tackle secured a career-high 31 total takedowns while matching a career-best 5.0 sacks in 2024. Settle will enter the 2025 campaign with some momentum ahead of a contract year with Houston.