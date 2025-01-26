Fantasy Football
Tim Settle headshot

Tim Settle News: Career year in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Settle finished the 2024 regular season with 31 total tackles (24 solo), including 5.0 sacks, while also adding a fumble recovery across 17 games.

Settle signed a two-year contract with the Texans in March, which turned out to be a good deal for Houston. The defensive tackle secured a career-high 31 total takedowns while matching a career-best 5.0 sacks in 2024. Settle will enter the 2025 campaign with some momentum ahead of a contract year with Houston.

Tim Settle
Houston Texans
