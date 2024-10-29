Tim Settle News: Good to go Thursday night

Settle (calf) was not listed on the Texans' injury report Tuesday.

Settle tweaked his calf during Sunday's loss to the Packers, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue as he was able to practice without limitations Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, the 2018 fifth-round pick should be able to suit up against the Jets on Thursday night. Settle is on a two-game sack streak, and through the first eight games of the regular season he has accumulated 14 tackles (13 solo), including 4.0 sacks.