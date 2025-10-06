Reiman was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Cardinals' 22-21 loss to the Titans due to an ankle injury, which is severe enough to sideline the 2024 third-rounder for the rest of the regular season. He'll finish the 2025 campaign with three catches (on five targets) for 18 yards through four regular-season games while playing on both offense and special teams. Third-year tight end Elijah Higgins should step into the TE2 role behind Trey McBride for the remainder of the season in Reiman's absence.