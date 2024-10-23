Tip Reiman News: Hauls in short target

Reiman recorded a one-yard reception on his lone target and played 30 of the Cardinals' 57 snaps on offense in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Trey McBride remains Arizona's top tight end, but Reiman joined him on the field for the Cardinals' first snap and was credited with a start while the team opened the game in 12 personnel. Reiman went on to finish second in snaps among Arizona's tight end group, trailing only McBride (54) but finishing ahead of Elijah Higgins (21). The 6-foot-4, 273-pound Reiman is regarded as a strong blocker, but Higgins is the superior receiving threat and ended up serving as the primary replacement for McBride in a loss to the Commanders in Week 4, when McBride was sidelined with a concussion.