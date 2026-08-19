Titus Leo Injury: Reverts to Niners' IR

Leo (undisclosed) reverted from waivers to San Francisco's injured reserve list Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Leo wasn't picked up by another club after the 49ers waived him with an injury designation Tuesday, and now he's in line to be on IR for the whole 2026 campaign. His last regular-season action came with the Patriots back in 2024, when he played mostly on special teams over four games.