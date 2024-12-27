T.J. Bass Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Bass (thigh) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bass sustained a thigh injury in the Cowboys' Week 15 win over the Panthers and hasn't practiced since, so it's no surprise that he'll likely be sidelined Sunday. With Bass expected to miss the Week 17 contest, the only offensive guards without an injury designation currently on Dallas' active roster are Tyler Smith and Brock Hoffman.