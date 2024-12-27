Fantasy Football
T.J. Bass headshot

T.J. Bass Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 3:57pm

Bass (thigh) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bass sustained a thigh injury in the Cowboys' Week 15 win over the Panthers and hasn't practiced since, so it's no surprise that he'll likely be sidelined Sunday. With Bass expected to miss the Week 17 contest, the only offensive guards without an injury designation currently on Dallas' active roster are Tyler Smith and Brock Hoffman.

