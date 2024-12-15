T.J. Bass Injury: Forced out Sunday

Bass sustained a thigh injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bass moved up into a starting role at right guard Sunday because Brock Hoffman slid over to fill in at center with Cooper Beebe (concussion) inactive. It's unclear how Dallas will sort out its offensive line for the remainder of Sunday's contest. Bass' next opportunity to play will come versus the Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 22.