T.J. Bass Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Bass (thigh) is questionable to play Sunday against Tampa Bay, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Bass was forced out of last Sunday's win against Carolina due to a thigh injury, and he logged a DNP/LP/DNP progression during practice this week. The second-year pro started last week at right guard to help cover for the absence of center Cooper Beebe (concussion), but with Beebe cleared to return this Sunday, Bass will likely return to a rotational role if he's able to suit up.