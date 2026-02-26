T.J. Bass Injury: Set for second-round tender
The Cowboys are planning to use a second-round tender on Bass, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Per Fowler, the second-round tender for Bass would amount to $5.8 million. The pending restricted free agent guard has 10 career starts to his credit through 48 regular-season games with the Cowboys over the past three seasons.
