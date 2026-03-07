T.J. Bass headshot

T.J. Bass News: Gets second-round tender

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 2:28pm

The Cowboys placed a second-round tender on Bass on Saturday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

The move means that the Cowboys will be eligible to match any offer sheet that a team gives Bass, who is a restricted free agent. Bass started in five of 16 regular-season games in 2025 and will look to compete for a permanent starting role in 2026, wherever that might be.

T.J. Bass
Dallas Cowboys
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Bass
