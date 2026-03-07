T.J. Bass News: Gets second-round tender
The Cowboys placed a second-round tender on Bass on Saturday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The move means that the Cowboys will be eligible to match any offer sheet that a team gives Bass, who is a restricted free agent. Bass started in five of 16 regular-season games in 2025 and will look to compete for a permanent starting role in 2026, wherever that might be.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Bass See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Bass See More