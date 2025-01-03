T.J. Bass News: Will play against Washington
Bass (thigh) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Bass missed the Cowboys' last two games due to a thigh injury he suffered against the Panthers in Week 15. He ended the week strong with a full practice Friday, and he'll serve in a depth role at guard Sunday behind starters Tyler Smith and Brock Hoffman.
