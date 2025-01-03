Fantasy Football
T.J. Bass headshot

T.J. Bass News: Will play against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Bass (thigh) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Commanders, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bass missed the Cowboys' last two games due to a thigh injury he suffered against the Panthers in Week 15. He ended the week strong with a full practice Friday, and he'll serve in a depth role at guard Sunday behind starters Tyler Smith and Brock Hoffman.

T.J. Bass
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
