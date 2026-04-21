T.J. Edwards Injury: Still recovering from fractured leg
Edwards (lower leg) said Tuesday that he's progressing in his rehab from a fractured fibula and is aiming to be ready for Week 1, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.
Edwards suffered the injury in Chicago's wild-card win over the Packers back in January. "I will push as hard as I can to move it as quickly as possible, but I also want to be smart about it, too," Edwards said. "I'll be ready when it's time to go." After starting all 17 regular-season games in each of the previous three seasons, Edwards dealt with injuries in 2025 and made just 10 regular-season starts before his postseason injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Edwards See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Divisional Playoffs Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips95 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals97 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips114 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 17114 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips115 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Edwards See More