T.J. Edwards headshot

T.J. Edwards Injury: Still recovering from fractured leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Edwards (lower leg) said Tuesday that he's progressing in his rehab from a fractured fibula and is aiming to be ready for Week 1, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Edwards suffered the injury in Chicago's wild-card win over the Packers back in January. "I will push as hard as I can to move it as quickly as possible, but I also want to be smart about it, too," Edwards said. "I'll be ready when it's time to go." After starting all 17 regular-season games in each of the previous three seasons, Edwards dealt with injuries in 2025 and made just 10 regular-season starts before his postseason injury.

T.J. Edwards
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Edwards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Edwards See More
NFL Game Previews: Divisional Playoffs Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Divisional Playoffs Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
95 days ago
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
NFL
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Divisional Round Weekend Odds and Totals
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
97 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
114 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
114 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
115 days ago