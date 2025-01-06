Fantasy Football
T.J. Edwards

T.J. Edwards News: Finishes down year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Edwards tallied four tackles and 1.0 sacks in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Edwards came into this season averaging 157 tackles, but he fell to 129. Although the linebacker had a strong tackle total, it wasn't the elite IDP production fantasy managers had been accustomed to. Conversely, Edwards set a career high with 4.0 sacks, besting his previous high of 2.5 sacks. The linebacker is heading into the last year of his deal with the Bears.

T.J. Edwards
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
