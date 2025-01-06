T.J. Edwards News: Finishes down year

Edwards tallied four tackles and 1.0 sacks in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Edwards came into this season averaging 157 tackles, but he fell to 129. Although the linebacker had a strong tackle total, it wasn't the elite IDP production fantasy managers had been accustomed to. Conversely, Edwards set a career high with 4.0 sacks, besting his previous high of 2.5 sacks. The linebacker is heading into the last year of his deal with the Bears.