T.J. Edwards News: Strong performance in defeat
Edwards tallied eight tackles and 1.0 sacks in the Bears' 30-12 loss to the Vikings on Monday.
Edwards has increased his production since Week 10. During those six games, the linebacker has posted at least eight tackles four times while recording sacks in each of the last two games. Edwards remains a great IDP floor play, but the added upside is a great boost during the fantasy playoffs.
