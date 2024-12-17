Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
T.J. Edwards headshot

T.J. Edwards News: Strong performance in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Edwards tallied eight tackles and 1.0 sacks in the Bears' 30-12 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

Edwards has increased his production since Week 10. During those six games, the linebacker has posted at least eight tackles four times while recording sacks in each of the last two games. Edwards remains a great IDP floor play, but the added upside is a great boost during the fantasy playoffs.

T.J. Edwards
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now